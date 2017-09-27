Sidewalk sanitizing to combat hepatitis A outbreak expands to beach communities

SAN DIEGO – With a program already in place to sanitize the sidewalks in the most critical areas of downtown, the city is now expanding efforts to other neighborhoods to combat the deadly hepatitis A outbreak.

Cleaning began Wednesday in parts of the Midway area, Ocean Beach and Pacific Beach, and crews will work in Uptown and Mid-City on Friday.

“This is going to help stop the spread of the virus and keep our neighborhoods safe, and our aggressive sanitation schedule will continue for as long as needed to address this public health emergency,” said Mayor Kevin L. Faulconer said.

On Sept. 11, the city began power washing sidewalks with a bleach solution in different areas downtown three times weekly, following the guidelines set by the County Public Health Officer to effectively kill the hepatitis A virus.

The City continues to monitor conditions downtown and throughout other communities.

Officials estimate downtown sidewalk locations will be sanitized every other week, allowing for the crew to operate in other communities on alternate weeks.

Medical experts have advised that the three steps to stop the outbreak of hepatitis A are vaccination, sanitation and education, with a particular emphasis on vaccination.