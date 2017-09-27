Pilot and 2 passengers walk-away from Cessna crash

SAN DIEGO – A small plane made an emergency landing early this morning in an empty field just outside Brown Field Municipal Airport, authorities said.

Details of the incident were not immediately available, but a pilot and two passengers were onboard and police were categorizing the incident as a minor-injury crash, San Diego police officer John Buttle said.

According to preliminary information relayed from dispatchers to emergency responders, the plane was put down in an empty field in the vicinity of Brown Field, and the three people onboard walked about 15 minutes to the airport while reporting the incident.

Based on the plane’s tail number as relayed by emergency responders, the aircraft was a 1971 Cessna 182P, a fixed-wing, single-engine plane with four seats. According to aircraftdomain.com, the plane was registered to an individual in El Cajon.