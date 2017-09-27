Pedestrian killed on I-5 in Chula Vista

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHULA VISTA, Calif. – A pedestrian was killed early Wednesday after being struck several times on Interstate 5 near Palomar Street in Chula Vista.

A SigAlert was issued around 5:30 a.m., causing heavy traffic back-up in the area.

California Highway Patrol believes the man was struck by a hit-and-run driver before being hit by two additional vehicles and a motorcyclist.

The identity of the victim has not yet been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call authorities.