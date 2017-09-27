Man killed in homeless encampment stabbing identified

SAN DIEGO — Authorities Wednesday released the name of a 29-year-old man who was killed in a City Heights-area stabbing attack that also left a woman wounded.

Officers responding to a report of an assault in a transient camp in Manzanita Canyon shortly before 9:30 p.m. Monday found Sonny Gonzalez of San Diego and the female victim suffering from wounds to their upper bodies, according to police.

Paramedics took the victims to Scripps Mercy Hospital, where Gonzalez was pronounced dead, Lt. Todd Griffin said. The woman’s name and details on her condition were not released.

A witness described seeing the assailant, described only as a Hispanic man, running from the scene of the stabbings along with a female companion, the lieutenant said.