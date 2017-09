POWAY, Calif. – After receiving dozens of tips, sheriff’s deputies say they have arrested a man suspected of robbing a 75-year-old woman in Poway.

Surveillance photos released from September 12 show a man snatching the woman’s purse while she was walking in a Walmart parking lot on Community Road. Nearly 50 tips came in after the photos were released, authorities said.

Christian ‘Cody’ Silva, 22, was arrested and is facing robbery charges, authorities said.