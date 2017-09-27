Dozens of pets displaced by Hurricane Irma ready for adoption

SAN DIEGO — More than 85 animals — many of them displaced from shelters in Naples, Florida by Hurricane Irma — are available for adoption Wednesday at two San Diego Humane Society locations.

Since Hurricane Irma walloped Florida several weeks ago, more than 100 animals have been flown to San Diego to make room for the scores of lost dogs and cats brought to shelters operated by the Humane Society of Naples.

The animals up for adoption do not have owners who will be searching for them in Florida — they were already housed in shelters before the hurricane hit.

The San Diego Humane Society has been mobilizing to make more room for the animals and temporarily slashed its adoption fee for dogs to $5 last weekend to alleviate the toll on its resources.

More than 65 dogs and cats are available at the San Diego campus at 5500 Gaines St., and 20 cats at the Oceanside facility, located at 572 Airport Road, are ready to find new homes. Each has been spayed or neutered, vaccinated, micro-chipped and will be sent home with a certificate for a free veterinary exam.

The available dogs can be viewed on the organization’s website at sdhumane.org/how-you-can-help/adopt/available-pets.

The Humane Society asks adopters to bring a hard-sided carrier to safely bring the animals home.