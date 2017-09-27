Canadian city considers trick or treat age limit of 16

BATHURST, New Brunswick – A city in New Brunswick is considering imposing an age limit of 16 on trick-or-treating.

The city of Bathurst’s regulations would make the Halloween activity illegal for anyone over the age of 16 and set a cutoff of 8 p.m., according to CBC News.

Anyone caught wearing a mask in public after the curfew, or anyone over 16 caught trick-or-treating, could be fined up to $200, the news agency reported.

The new rules would modify a current bylaw that bans anyone over 14 from taking part in the activity and sets a curfew of 7 p.m.

The regulations are expected to pass in early October, just in time for Halloween.