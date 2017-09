YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK, Calif. — One person was killed and another was injured Wednesday afternoon when a chunk of rock broke off El Capitan at Yosemite National Park, the Associated Press reported, citing officials.

The rock fall happened shortly before 2 p.m. near the Waterfall route on the easternĀ buttress of the granite monolith, according to a statement by the National Park Service.

The park will remain open and services were not affected, the park service said.