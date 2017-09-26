WATCH LIVE: Officials discuss launch of border wall prototype construction

SAN DIEGO — U.S. border officials will discuss the beginning of a project to build eight prototypes for President Trump’s new border wall.

Construction officially began Tuesday. Four of the prototypes will be built from concrete and four other prototypes will be made of other materials. All eight designs will be between 18 and 30 feet high.

“We are committed to securing our border, and that includes constructing border walls,” CBP acting Deputy Commissioner Ronald Vitiello said. “Our multi-pronged strategy to ensure the safety and security of the American people includes barriers, infrastructure, technology and people. Moving forward with the prototypes enables us to continue to incorporate all the tools necessary to secure our border.”

Completion of the prototypes is expected within 30 days, officials said.