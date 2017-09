Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO – A spike strip stopped a high-speed chase in Mission Valley overnight.

The pursuit began around 2 a.m. Tuesday when police tried to pull the driver over on Mission Gorge Road for not having his headlights on.

The man sped off towards Interstate 8 and the pursuit reportedly topped speeds of 90 mph.

The driver eventually hit the spike strip and crashed into an overpass. He was arrested at the scene. It’s not yet clear what charges the driver is facing.