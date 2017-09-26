Mandatory evacuations in place as wildfire spreads in Anaheim

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- Firefighters were battling a wildfire in the hills along the 91 Freeway on the far eastern edge of Anaheim on Monday, and there's concern that winds could push the blaze east into Corona, where evacuations have been ordered for about 1,000 homes.

The blaze was 5 percent contained between 1,700 and 2,000 acres about 9:20 p.m. No injuries have been reported, but about one structure was damaged and a big rig was destroyed, according to Anaheim Fire and Rescue.

Anaheim Fire & Rescue responded to the blaze shortly before 1:30 p.m. in the Coal Canyon area, and the Orange County Fire Authority was assisting. By 2 p.m., 25 to 30 acres had burned in what was being called the Canyon Fire.

#CanyonFire being worked from the ground and air as it grows to 2,000 acres in Corona pic.twitter.com/htWovFgevy — Watchara Phomicinda (@watcharaphotog) September 26, 2017

The blaze crossed into Chino Hills State Park, the Anaheim department tweeted, apparently in reference to the small portion of the park that is south of the freeway. Traffic on the 91 Freeway was backed up.

By 5 p.m., the fire was estimated at 250 acres with 0 percent containment, Anaheim police and fire spokesman Sgt. Daron Wyatt said. The department tweeted within two hours that the fire was at 1,500 acres.

The Corona Fire Department said evacuations were being requested for about a dozen streets. An estimated 300 homes in Dominguez Ranch with between 1,000 and 1,200 residents were affected, Anaheim Fire & Rescue said.

Later, the officials said the Dominguez Ranch neighborhood was being evacuated, along with homes south of Green River Road from the 91 to Trudy Lane at the Orchard Glen development.