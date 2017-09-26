Latest Walgreens robbery may be connected to string of recent pharmacy hold-ups

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- A robbery at a Walgreens in the Chollas View neighborhood could be part of a series of robberies targeting San Diego pharmacies over the past several months, police said Tuesday.

Two men are suspected of carrying out the latest heist just after 9 p.m. Monday at the Walgreens pharmacy at 602 Euclid Ave., San Diego police officer John Buttle said. They walked into the store and wandered the aisles for several minutes, selecting items from shelves, until one of the men suddenly leaped over the pharmacy counter, he said.

"The suspect told the pharmacist to open the cabinet and the suspect took several items from the shelf," Buttle said.

The men fled from the store and police did not immediately disclose what items they stole. Nobody was injured during the robbery, and no weapons were displayed.

Both suspects were described as black men. The one the man who jumped over the counter was described as about 6 feet tall and 180 pounds and wearing a black hoodie, blue shirt and gray sweatpants. The second suspect wore a red T- shirt and red sweatpants.

Robbery detectives were dispatched to the scene and believe the incident is "possibly series related," Buttle said. Earlier this month, police confirmed they were investigating a possible connection between a series of robberies, mostly at CVS pharmacies, in which the suspect jumped over the counter and made off with prescription medications.

The first of those robberies, typically carried out by just one suspect, happened May 7 at a CVS in North Park, and in total there have been about 10 similar heists in the San Diego area over the last five months.

The incident most like Monday night's robbery happened Sept. 8 at the Walgreens on University Avenue in North Park where the two suspects roughly matched the descriptions of Monday's robbers. In the earlier incident, one of the suspects also jumped over the pharmacy counter while the second suspect waited for him, and the men made off with Oxycodone and cough syrup.