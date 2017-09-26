Family of grandfather injured in hit-run pleads for answers

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — Police are looking for the driver that ran over a man in Chula Vista and left him in serious condition.

The hit-and-run incident happened on September 14 around 7:30 p.m., between Motel 6 and McDonald’s in the 700 block of E Street.

Family members told FOX 5 the victim is Ruben Martinez, a grandfather to four who is now in the hospital recovering from serious injuries.

“He’s in really bad shape. It’s not looking so good,” his daughter Soshanna Vela said. “He had to have his kidney removed. He has severe skin burns. He’s on dialysis.”

Nearly two weeks after the incident, his family is still looking for answers. Police are asking for the public’s help in trying to locate the driver.

Witnesses told police the driver was in an older gold Pontiac, Lincoln or Buick sedan with a partial California license plate of “5BK.”

“No one deserves this. No one deserves to get hit and just left on the road dying,” Vela said.

The family members say they will not rest easy until the person who hit him is caught.

“We just need closure. We need to find whoever did this and we need that person off the streets,” Vela said.

Anyone who has information on the incident is asked to call Chula Vista police.