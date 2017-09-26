Border wall prototype construction could start this week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO, Calif. - Local, state and federal security forces Monday were scouting the proposed land where several border wall prototypes are expected to be built between the US-Mexico border.

President Donald Trump's campaign promise to build a “big beautiful wall” is in progress, with several companies ready to start construction on about half a dozen prototypes this week.

Authorities have cordoned off a large area away from the construction zone for potential protesters.

"We don’t want the wall and we don’t want the prototypes, especially not now with the terrible earthquake in Mexico,” said Enrique Morones with the the Border Angels.

Protesters said they are worried if they turn out to show their opposition to the wall, it will also draw white supremacists to the free speech zone and things could get dangerous.

“The first amendment is one thing, but we don’t want any violence,” said Morones.

The cost of the wall is estimated to cost between $15 and $60 billion. Trump's promise to make Mexico pay for the wall does not seem feasible to date. Prototype wall construction is expected to start Tuesday.