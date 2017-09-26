2 San Diego service members surprised with new cars

SAN DIEGO — Two military families from San Diego received a surprise of a lifetime last weekend.

Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Don DeGuzman and Marine Sergeant Ricardo Mendez were honored for their service with brand new Mazdas.

“This means that I will have a dependable car and not have to struggle to get by – it’s one less burden we don’t have to worry about,” Mendez said.

Operation Homefront surprised the families with the new vehicles during Military Appreciation Day at Mazda Raceway Laguna Seca.

Each of the families will get to select the model of their choice from the current Mazda vehicle lineup. The vehicle will then be delivered to the family in the coming weeks.