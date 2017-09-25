Woman seriously injured in condo fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EL CAJON, Calif. -- A fire at an East County condominium complex damaged two residential units Monday and left a woman seriously injured, authorities reported.

The blaze erupted for unknown reasons shortly before 8 a.m. in the 1000 block of Teatro Circle in El Cajon, Heartland Fire & Rescue spokesman Sonny Saghera said.

As firefighters were en route, neighbors and police officers helped an injured retirement-age woman out of her burning residence. Medics took her to UCSD Medical Center in San Diego for treatment of smoke inhalation and extensive burns to her back, Saghera said.

Firefighters had the blaze under control within 20 minutes. About three hours later, however, it re-ignited in an attic area above the damaged units, Saghera said. Crews were able to subdue the renewed fire in about a half-hour, he said.

The cause of the blaze, which caused an estimated $300,000 worth of damage to the structure and contents, was under investigation.