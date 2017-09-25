Woman arrested after man stabbed at Sprinter station

SAN DIEGO — A quarrel at a North County transit depot escalated this afternoon into a stabbing that left a man seriously wounded and a woman in custody.

The assault at the Sprinter station in the 700 block of Crouch Street in Oceanside was reported about 2 p.m., according to police.

Medics took the 54-year-old victim to Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla for treatment of life-threatening injuries, Lt. Matt Cole said.

A woman identified by witnesses as the assailant was detained by officers for questioning. Her name was not immediately available.

It was unclear what prompted the violence.

“The motive for the stabbing is unknown at this time,” Cole said in the late afternoon. “However, some type of argument between the suspect and victim is believed to have occurred.”