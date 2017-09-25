Teen who allegedly killed mom’s ex-boyfriend to stop beating won’t be indicted

NEW YORK — A grand jury declined to indict a New York City teen accused in the choking death of his mother’s abusive ex-boyfriend, court officials said Monday.

Luis Moux, 18, was charged with manslaughter in August after he allegedly choked his mother’s ex-boyfriend to death, police said, after the teen spotted Stanley Washington beating his mother inside their Bronx apartment.

The 43-year-old ex-boyfriend showed up at the University Avenue apartment around 4:30 a.m. to talk to the mother and allegedly attacked the 37-year-old woman, police told WPIX.

Moux heard what was happening and rushed out of his bedroom, pulling Washington off of his mother, police said. He allegedly put Washington in a chokehold, killing him.

Police sources said the mother, who had briefly passed out, woke up to the sight of her son standing over her ex-boyfriend.

Washington had 26 prior arrests, police sources said. Two of them were for instances of domestic violence against Moux’s mother.