Gulls open 4 training camp practices to fans

POWAY, Calif. — The San Diego Gulls will open training camp Monday at The Rinks-Poway Ice with the first of four practices open to the public. The practice will be held from 10 a.m.-noon. Admission is free.

The Gulls training camp roster includes 12 players assigned to the American Hockey League team on Saturday by its NHL parent team, the Anaheim Ducks. The Ducks will assign additional players to the Gulls as they reduce their roster to the NHL regular-season limit of 23 by next Monday’s deadline. The Ducks currently have 44 players on their roster.

The other practices open to the public will be held Tuesday and Wednesday from 10 a.m.-noon and Friday from 10:30 a.m.-noon at Poway Ice Arena. Admission is free to all of the open practices.

The Gulls will play their first exhibition game Thursday against the Ontario Reign, the Los Angeles Kings’ AHL affiliate, at Citizens Business Bank Arena in Ontario. The teams will also play an exhibition game next Monday at Honda Center in Anaheim.

The Gulls will face the Tucson Roadrunners, the Arizona Coyotes AHL affiliate, in an exhibition game Saturday at Valley View Casino Center.

The Gulls will open the regular season Oct. 7 at Tucson.

When the Gulls take the ice for their home opener on Friday, October 13, the game will be televised on FOX 5.

The showdown against the Texas Stars is one of six games that will be televised on FOX 5 during the 2017-1018 season.

Here is the full slate of Gulls games that will be televised on FOX 5:

Friday, October 13 vs Texas Stars

Friday, November 10 vs Stockton Heat

Friday, November 17 vs Tucson Roadrunners

Friday, December 22 vs Ontario Reign

Friday, January 19 vs San Jose Barracuda

Friday, March 30 vs Cleveland Monsters

** All games to be aired on FOX 5 San Diego start at 7 p.m.