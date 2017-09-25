Fire at recycling center forces street closure

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO – Firefighters closed all lanes of Home Avenue Monday afternoon to fight a raging fire at a recycling center.

The fire was reported at about 2:30 p.m. at American Recycling in the 4100 block of Home Avenue near Gateway Driver in the Fairmont Park neighborhood, according to fire officials. When the first fire engine arrive, flames were pouring from a shed full of bottles and bails of recycled plastic.

Firefighters poured heavy streams of water into the shed and soon extinguished the flames. A hazardous materials team was called to the scene and determined that water runoff from the firefighting effort posed no danger to the surrounding community.

Arson investigators were trying to determine the cause of the fire, but a fire official speculated that the blaze may have started when electrical wiring ignited recycled material stored in the shed.