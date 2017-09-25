Burglar sentenced for killing 92-year-old woman

SAN DIEGO — A judge rejected the request of a Mira Mesa man to withdraw his guilty plea in the home-invasion murder of a 92-year-old woman, instead sentencing him to decades in prison.

Peter Thao, 27, was set to be sentenced last month after he pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in the slaying of Maria Rivera last October inside her National City apartment. But on the day of his sentencing, as he faced 31 years to life in prison, Thao asked to withdraw his plea and said he wanted to represent himself.

South Bay Superior Court Judge Ana Espana denied Thao’s motion for a change of plea. Before pronouncing sentence, Espana heard an impact statement from Cecilia Aguilar Rivera’s daughter. She then sentenced Thao to 31 years to life in prison.

Rivera’s body was found by her daughter Oct. 22, 1016, in the rental residence they shared in the 1100 block of D Avenue in National City. They arrested Thao several weeks later at his home on Aries Road. They did not disclose what led them to identify Thao as Rivera’s killer.