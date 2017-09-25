Broken gas line sparks house fire

SAN DIEGO — A broken gas line sparked a fire on a fence that spread to a Serra Mesa home Monday morning and sent plumes of black smoke into the air before fire crews quickly doused the flames, authorities said.

Several 911 callers reported thick black smoke and flames coming from the home at 8433 Abbotshill Road at 7:15 a.m., San Diego Fire-Rescue Department spokeswoman Monica Munoz said. The single-story home is in a residential neighborhood squeezed between Interstate 805 and state Route 163, just north of Phyllis Place and about a mile south of Rady Children’s Hospital.

Firefighters believe a broken gas line sparked a fire on a fence that spread to the exterior of the home and scorched at least one room, Munoz said. Crews were able to bring the blaze under control in fewer than 30 minutes and were checking the attic to ensure the flames had not spread.

Nobody was believed to have been injured and the resident was out of the house, Munoz said.

At least four engines were dispatched to battle the blaze, according to an SDFRD incident log. Paramedics were also dispatched as a precaution, while crews were called out to help assess the broken gas line.