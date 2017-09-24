Woman struck, killed by car while walking on state Route 56

SAN DIEGO – A woman was struck and killed by a car while walking in eastbound lanes of state Route 56 early Sunday.

The unidentified 38-year-old woman was in the No. 2 eastbound lane of Route 56 west of Carmel Valley Road at about 2 a.m. when she was struck by a 2017 Mercedes E300 driven by a 50-year-old man, according to California Highway Patrol officers.

CHP officers said the woman sustained fatal injuries and died at the scene. It’s unknown why she was walking in lanes of traffic, officers said.

The left two lanes of eastbound Route 56 were closed for about 2 hours as a result of the crash, according to the CHP.

Officers do not believe drugs or alcohol played a role in the accident.