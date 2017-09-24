Man in standoff throws household items at officers, surrenders

SAN DIEGO — A man involved in a standoff in Logan Heights surrendered peacefully Sunday night.

Police officers were called to 415 S. 33rd Street just after 8 p.m. Sunday.

According to officers, the suspect broke into his mother’s house and wouldn’t leave. His brother called police to the house.

When police arrived, the suspect threw furniture and other items out a window, toward the officers. He then went out and sat on a ledge.

The suspect surrendered and was arrested just before 9 p.m.

No one was injured in the standoff.