Local San Diegan’s come together to help neighboring Mexico following Quakes

SAN DIEGO — Boxes full of supplies were put together in Mission Bay Saturday just hours after a 6.1 magnitude earthquake and a 4.5 quake shook southern Mexico, as the country copes from earlier disasters.

“I call my mom my father my sister brothers and no one answered me so I’m very scared about them,” said Heidy Flores after Tuesdays deadly earthquake.

Alonso Moran, also with family in Mexico says donating is necessary and he hopes more will step up.

“I mean we are right next to Mexico, especially being in San Diego County I believe they should be getting the biggest help and support since we are so close to them.”

It’s been less than a week since the country was rattled with a 7.1 magnitude earthquake in Mexico City, that killed at least 305 across the region including Morelos and Puebla where supplies gathered this weekend are being sent.

“These people need it now and there are still many small towns that need help and they haven’t got anything yet because the government is in a way stopping all that is coming because they want to manage everything,” said Gabriella Bojorquez who organized the event with the organization Exatec Tijuana-San Diego. She says on Tuesday they will drive the items across the border to their counterparts in Tijuana for proper distribution.

“We’ve been talking to people in Mexico and the things they need the most is food and medicine, and water especially water,” Said Moran who brought supplies.

About 200 Boxes filled with bags full of food and personal hygiene for families of four will be delivered, along with sleeping, medicine and cleaning supplies.

“There’s a lot of people in need right now if we can do something about it we should do something about it,” said Moran