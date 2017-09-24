Gunman robs Serra Mesa gas station

SAN DIEGO – A man armed with a handgun took an unknown amount of cash from a gas station in Serra Mesa, police said Sunday.

The gunman entered the Valero gas station, 3377 Sandrock Road, a little after 11:30 p.m. Saturday and walked to the back of the business, where an employee was, said Officer Robert Heims of the San Diego Police Department.

The suspect then pointed a gun at the employee and the two walked back to the front and went behind the counter, where the man pointed at the register and told the employee to give him the money, Heims said.

The employee put an unknown amount of money in a bag, which the suspect took, he said.

The suspect was described as a 5-foot, 8-inch tall black male in his 20s who was last seen wearing a black hoodie.

San Diego police asked anyone with information regarding the robbery to call them at (619) 531-2000.