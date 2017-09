OAXACA, Mexico — An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.2 struck Oaxaca, Mexico, early Saturday, according to the US Geological Survey.

The quake was located 4 miles from Lázaro Cárdenas in southern Oaxaca. USGS puts the depth at 32 kilometers. It struck at around 8 a.m. local time.

There were no immediate reports of damage or casualties.

This developing story will be updated as more information becomes available.