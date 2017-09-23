Police recover body from San Diego Harbor

SAN DIEGO — A body was recovered from San Diego Harbor Saturday, Harbor Police said.

The body was spotted near the entrance to the Marriott Marquis Marina around 12:30 p.m., and police were called, according to San Diego Harbor Police Lt. Chris Woodward. The body was recovered about a half-hour later at 1 p.m.

Woodward said the body, that of an unidentified man, had no signs of trauma. Police had no indication of how the man ended up in the water, Woodward said.

The case is under investigation.