SAN DIEGO — A plane crash-landed Saturday night at Brown Field Municipal Airport when the aircraft’s landing gear failed to open, but no one was hurt.

The crash happened just before 8 p.m. at the airport in Otay Mesa.

The three people inside the aircraft were not injured, according to San Diego Fire-Rescue Department spokesperson Monica Munoz.

All air traffic was stopped while crews worked to clear the runway.

The FAA is investigating the incident.