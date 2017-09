SAN DIEGO — A hot air balloon landed in a Mira Mesa neighborhood Saturday night.

The balloon landed shortly after 7 p.m. near Walker Elementary School, near Miramar College.

It is unclear why the balloon was forced to land.

Everyone inside the balloon was able to get out safely.

Several people shared photos and video on social media of the hot air balloon moments before it landed.

Crash landing in Mira Mesa. A post shared by Jason Dickman (@cadillac_kook_deville) on Sep 23, 2017 at 7:07pm PDT

There's a #hotairballoon over #miramesa right now having a hard time getting back up and sinking slowly. @fox5sandiego pic.twitter.com/fVSbZaFlhv — RaoulFOX5 (@RaoulFOX5) September 24, 2017