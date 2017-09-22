× Qualcomm officially out as SDCCU stadium signs go up

SAN DIEGO – Workers installed new signs at San Diego County Credit Union Stadium Friday morning, just three days after City Council approved an agreement to rename the venue.

The San Diego County Credit Union bid $500,000 for the naming rights.

The credit union recently took over as the primary sponsor of the Holiday Bowl college football game that’s held in the stadium. The agreement, passed Tuesday 8-0, will run to the end of next year.

While stadium naming rights typically run into the millions of dollars, city officials didn’t anticipate receiving that kind of money because of the short term of the deal. Municipal coffers will net $375,000 from the deal.

In its proposal, SDCCU said it would work to boost attendance at stadium events. The company has a history of heavily promoting events it sponsors.

Rock band U2 is is performing Friday at SDCCU Stadium.