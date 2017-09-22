Military police officer accused of raping teen he met on app

SAN DIEGO — A military police officer assigned to Naval Base San Diego was arrested this week on suspicion of raping a 14-year-old girl he had met via a dating app for teenagers, authorities reported Friday.

Isaiah Jackson, 21, was taken into custody about 11 p.m. Thursday, according to police in Oceanside, where the alleged crime occurred. He was released on bail Friday morning, a jail clerk said.

Jackson allegedly contacted the victim last week on Spotafriend, an online application promoted as a way for teens to message each other and make plans to get together, Oceanside police spokesman Tom Bussey said.

The suspect chatted with the girl for two days before arranging a meeting, during which he allegedly raped her.

When initially questioned by detectives, Jackson allegedly blamed the assault on a teenage boy and provided false identifying information about the purported assailant, police said.

There was no immediate evidence of other victims in the case, according to Bussey.

“The investigation at this time suggests this was an isolated incident,” he said.