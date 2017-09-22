Motorcyclist killed in single-vehicle crash

SAN DIEGO — A motorcyclist was killed in a single-vehicle crash on a Kearny Mesa freeway offramp, the California Highway Patrol said.

Few details of the crash were immediately available, though it happened just before 9:20 p.m. Thursday on the northbound state Route 163 offramp to Kearny Villa Road and Clairemont Mesa Boulevard, CHP media-information officer Jim Bettencourt said.

The rider was on a 2006 Yamaha. He was taken to Sharp Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, Bettencourt said.