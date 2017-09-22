Man suffers head trauma during fight outside popular Little Italy bar

SAN DIEGO — A bar patron suffered serious injuries when he was knocked down by a punch and hit his head on a sidewalk outside the Waterfront Bar and Grill in Little Italy, police said Friday.

Officers and paramedics initially believed the 33-year-old victim might not survive due to bleeding in the brain, though medical staff at a hospital later determined the injuries were not life-threatening as initially believed, San Diego police officer Tony Martinez said.

Officers were dispatched to the popular bar on Kettner Boulevard late Thursday night a little before midnight, Martinez said. The victim was uncooperative with police and later taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

Witnesses said the victim had been drinking in the bar and got into an argument with another man just outside the establishment, Martinez said. The suspect fled after he punched the victim and was still at large Friday morning, and no suspect description wasn’t immediately available.