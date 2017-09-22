Thief grabs woman’s purse in Walmart parking lot

POWAY, Calif. — Investigators are asking for the public’s help to identify and locate a man who robbed a woman in Poway.

Around noon on September 12, a man took a purse from the shoulder of a 75-year-old woman while she was walking in the parking lot of Walmart at 13425 Community Road, according to Poway Sheriff’s Station investigators.

The man rode off on a skateboard.

Anyone with information on the identity or location of the suspect is asked to call the Poway Sheriff’s Station at 858-513-2800 or Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at 888-580-8477 to be eligible for a $1,000 reward.