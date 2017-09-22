How you can help Mexico earthquake victims

Dam in Puerto Rico ready to burst; 70,000 ordered to evacuate

Posted 3:31 PM, September 22, 2017, by , Updated at 03:38PM, September 22, 2017

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — All people living near the Guajataca River in northwest Puerto Rico should evacuate immediately because of an “imminent dam break,” the National Weather Service in San Juan said Friday afternoon.

“All Areas surrounding the Guajataca River should evacuate NOW. Their lives are in DANGER! Please SHARE!” an earlier tweet said.

About 70,000 people in the area of the Guajataca Dam have been told to evacuate, National Guard spokeswoman Yennifer Alvarez told CNN’s Leyla Santiago.

The NWS issued a flash-flood notice for the towns of Isabela and Quebradillas, which are about 6 miles apart.

This developing story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Related stories