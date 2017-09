Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO - Following a three-game non-conference schedule that featured two wins against Arizona State and Stanford, San Diego State (3-0) begins Mountain West Conference play against Air Force (1-1) on Saturday.

Aztecs football radio analyst J.R. Tolver stopped by FOX 5 to talk about how Air Force can bring a unique set of problems on offense and highlights the great play of running back Rashaad Penny and defensive back Kameron Kelly.