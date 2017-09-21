Students sickened by sewer smell from nearby construction project

SAN DIEGO — Medics were called to Zamorano Elementary School Thursday afternoon because of a noxious odor that left some students feeling ill, according to San Diego police.

The smell apparently is from some sort of sewer equipment involved in a construction project near the campus, located at 2655 Casey St. in Bay Terraces, officials said.

Arial video showed several emergency vehicles responding to the school and dozens of students who apparently evacuated the building.

San Diego Unified School District tweeted that the school was deemed safe around 11:35 a.m.

It’s not yet clear how many students were sick and whether any were taken to the hospital.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

The school has been deemed safe. A nearby city construction site was in the process of pouring resin, which is nontoxic,causing the odor.(2) — San Diego Unified (@sdschools) September 21, 2017