Padres’ Wil Myers visits kids at Rady Children’s Hospital

SAN DIEGO -- More than three dozen kids are being treated for pediatric cancer at Rady Children's Hospital with inpatient care and hundreds more get treatment on an outpatient basis.

On Thursday, San Diego Padres' first baseman Wil Myers paid the kids at the hospital a visit, hanging out in the garden at the Peckham Center for Cancer and Blood Disorders. Myers signed autographs, took pictures and even played catch with some of the children, many of which don't have the opportunity to leave their rooms very often due to their conditions.

"It's cool for me to come here to just to get to talk to them and get to know them and just to see how things are going for them," Myers told FOX 5. "It's a very humbling experience and so it's a lot of fun for me to come out here."

September is Pediatric Cancer Awareness Month. San Diego County Toyota dealers plan to donate to Rady Children's Hospital for every new Camry they sell.

"It's cool just to be able to come out here and just experience what's going on and just to be around these guys and hopefully just uplift these guys any way I can," Myers said. "It's a tough thing sometimes but to be able to come out here and give your support and hopefully just uplift one person, it's worth it."