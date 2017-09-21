Navy SEAL pleads guilty to production of child pornography

NORFOLK, Va. — A Navy SEAL pleaded guilty Wednesday in Norfolk’s federal court to the production of child pornography.

According to court documents, Gregory Kyle Seerden, 31, used his iPhone to record himself engaging in sexually explicit conduct with a sleeping child in January 2017.

The case began when in January, a woman told Naval Criminal Investigative Service she was sexually assaulted by Seerden in his hotel room at Joint Base Little Creek-Fort Story, court documents say.

Seerden was on temporary duty there and is a member of SEAL Team One based in San Diego, California, according to court documents.

It was during that investigation when authorities say they found 78 images of child pornography.

Seerden faces a mandatory minimum of 15 years and a statutory maximum sentence of 30 years in prison. He’s scheduled to be sentenced on January 18, 2018.