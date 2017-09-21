MTS to spend $2M to speed service on busiest bus routes

SAN DIEGO — Some of San Diego’s busiest bus routes will go through changes next year in hopes of reducing travel times for passengers, Metropolitan Transit System officials said Thursday.

About 60 bus routes throughout the county are slated for changes, which officials said will be financially possible thanks to a $2 million boost to the transit system’s budget.

The improvements were approved by the MTS Board of Directors after surveys were conducted last year to pinpoint some of the problems with the system.

The results were based on input from passengers as well as data on the system’s performance and ridership pattern, which has dwindled down the past two years.

“We heard that frequency and speed of routes were the most important qualities for current and potential riders,” MTS CEO Paul Jablonski said.

Most of the changes will include a substantial increase to the routes’ operation frequencies and streamlining routes to reduce travel times, Jablonksi said.