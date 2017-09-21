MCAS Miramar honors Vietnam veterans at this weekend’s annual air show

SAN DIEGO — The annual MCAS Miramar Air show kicks off Friday with a weekend full of aerial shows and demonstrations.

The theme of this year’s air show is “A Salute to Vietnam Veterans.”

“Our goal is to remind the veterans that the country cares about them and truly values the sacrifice they made for the American people, regardless of how they were treated when they originally returned from Vietnam,” Maj. Gen. Mark Wise said.

Gates open each day at 8 a.m. at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, about 15 miles north of downtown San Diego.

The air show begins at 9 a.m. with performances from Sean Tucker, “Oracle Challenger III”; Steve Stavrakakis, “Romanian IAR-823”; Dan Buchanan, “Hang Glider”; John Collver, “Wardog AT-6 Texan”; Shockwave Jet Truck; Boyd Willat, “Sailplane Plan; and Garret Willat “Tow Plane.”

From 10:35 a.m. until 12:15 p.m., there will be a AV-8B Harrier Demo; Precision Exotics Car Race; Opening Ceremonies / Invocation / National Anthem (Singer Featured Friday & Saturday Only) / Flag Drop; Commanding Officer’s Remarks; Sean Tucker, “Oracle Challenger III”; and Golden Knights and U.S. Navy Leap Frogs Parachute Team.

At 12:20 p.m., there is a MAGTF Demo and at 1:25 p.m. the Patriots Jet Team performs.

The U.S. Navy’s Blue Angels flight demonstration team is scheduled to perform daily from 2:05 p.m. until 3:05 p.m.

Starting at 3:10 p.m., there are performances from Anthony Oshinuga (Pitts Special); John Collver, “Wardog AT-6 Texan”; and Shockwave Jet Truck.

The final demonstrations begin at 3:50 p.m. with an MV-22 demonstration and an F-35B demonstration.

Base officials said attendees are subject to searches and having their bags inspected prior to entering the flight line.

If you plan on driving to the airshow, access the Main Gate from the MCAS Miramar (Miramar Way) exit on I-15 and access the North or West Gates from the Miramar Rd. exit on I-15 or I-805. Click here for a map.

Two designated ride-share and taxi pickup and drop-off stations are also available. Click here for information.

The air show is free to the public. Upgraded seating options are also available. For a complete schedule of events, seating information and tickets, visit miramarairshow.com.