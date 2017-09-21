Man passes note to teller in attempted bank robbery

VISTA, Calif. — A less-than-persistent would-be thief made a failed attempt to rob a Vista bank Thursday.

The man, who appeared to be in his early 20s to mid-30s, handed a demand note to a teller at the Bank of America branch in the 1700 block of University Drive about 2:30 p.m., according to the FBI.

After the clerk refused to turn over any money, the bandit turned around and walked out of the building. He may have then left the area on a Sprinter train.

Witnesses described him as a roughly 5-foot-7-inch black man with a thin mustache. He was carrying a backpack and wearing sunglasses, basketball-style shorts, a dark T-shirt, a hooded zip-up sweat shirt and white high-top shoes with black laces, the FBI reported.