Homeless man dies after being beaten with skateboard

SAN DIEGO — A 55-year-old homeless man who suffered severe head injuries when he was beaten with a skateboard in North Park died Thursday after he was taken off life support, police said.

Arthur Angulo of San Diego was sleeping about 4:30 a.m. Saturday in an alley in the 2800 block of El Cajon Boulevard when he was assaulted without apparent motive, sustaining “visible signs of major trauma to his upper body,” San Diego police homicide Lt. Todd Griffin said.

“The attack was unprovoked,” officer Tony Martinez said over the weekend.

Angulo was taken to Scripps Mercy Hospital, where medical staff determined he would not survive and placed him on life support, Griffin said.

Detectives almost immediately began investigating the incident as a homicide even though Angulo was being kept on life support. Today, he was removed from life support and died in the hospital as the result of his injuries,” Griffin said.

The suspect was described as a roughly 6-foot tall white man in his late teens or early 20s. He was last seen wearing a dark shirt and gray shorts. Initial information released over the weekend also indicated he may have had shoulder-length hair. He was last seen fleeing the scene in a white sedan, possibly a Honda.

Anyone with information regarding the attack was asked to call the SDPD’s homicide unit at 619-531-2293. Tipsters who wish to remain anonymous can contact San Diego County Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477 or online at sdcrimestoppers.org.