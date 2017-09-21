Driver pleads guilty to DUI crash that killed Marine

VISTA, Calif. — A drunken driver who caused a collision with a motorcycle in Oceanside, killing a 25-year-old Marine, pleaded guilty Thursday to gross vehicular manslaughter and DUI charges.

Kennith Allen, 60, is scheduled to be sentenced Oct. 30 at the Vista Courthouse. He faces 10 years in prison.

Witnesses told police that Allen, driving a Dodge pickup, was westbound on Mission Avenue about 9:30 p.m. on June 28, attempting to turn north onto El Camino Real when the crash occurred.

The witnesses said Allen stopped at a red light before turning in front of Nicholas Kursinskis, who was northbound on El Camino Real and traveling through the intersection on a green light.

Kursinskis attempted to stop but collided with the driver’s side of Allen’s pickup and was ejected. He died three days later.

Allen was arrested the night of the crash.