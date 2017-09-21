Arkansas teacher accused of having sex with teen, may have more victims

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MARKED TREE, Ark. — An Arkansas art teacher has been arrested for sexual assault and there could be other victims, parents told WREG

Arkansas State Police said they started investigating after at least one teenage boy made allegations of having a "sexual liaison" with 25-year-old Jessie Goline, a Marked Tree High School teacher. The encounters allegedly took place at her home in Jonesboro last semester, police said.

The sexual assault charges come months after police began investigating. Marked Tree High administrators placed Goline on leave back in May.

Parents say she was still gone when school started last month, but it's not clear if she's still on leave or was ultimately fired.

Most parents had good things to say about the married teacher but didn't feel comfortable saying them on camera. Some parents said Goline is the victim of blackmail. WREG couldn't reach the prosecutor handling the case to discuss the allegation.