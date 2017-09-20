Wood-shop class fire prompts Hoover High evacuation

SAN DIEGO – An overheated electric saw caused a wood-shop class at Hoover High School to fill with smoke Wednesday, prompting a brief evacuation of the room, authorities reported.

The non-injury incident at the campus in the 4400 block of El Cajon Boulevard was reported shortly after 11:30 a.m., according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

Emergency crews cleared students and staff out of the affected room, then discovered a smoldering fire in a sawdust hopper, SDFRD spokeswoman Monica Munoz said. Firefighters were able to quickly douse the blaze, which caused no structural damage.

The evacuation of the classroom lasted about 40 minutes, San Diego Unified School District spokeswoman Maureen Magee said.