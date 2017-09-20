How you can help Mexico earthquake victims

Ways to help Mexico earthquake victims

Posted 11:10 AM, September 20, 2017, by , Updated at 11:35AM, September 20, 2017

MEXICO CITY – Rescuers in hard hats and masks descended Wednesday on Mexico City in search of survivors after a deadly earthquake struck the region.

The 7.1 magnitude quake turned dozens of buildings in central Mexico into dust and debris, killing over 200 people, including children at a demolished school.

In response to the devastating quake, organizations are accepting donations to help the victims. Here’s a list of reputable organizations working to aid relief efforts:

UNICEF Mexico

Red Cross Mexico

Oxfam Mexico

Save the Children Mexico (page is in English)

Project Paz

Global Giving (page in English)

International Community Foundation (page is in English)

