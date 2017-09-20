Trapped driver rescued after slamming car into home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO – Two people were injured when a vehicle slammed into a home in Point Loma early Wednesday.

The crash happened in the 3100 block of Nimitz Boulevard around 5 a.m.

Crews rescued the 60-year-old driver who had become trapped in the car. She was taken to the hospital with minor injuries, police said. One other injury was also reported and that person was being evaluated.

It's not yet known how the person lost control of her car.

