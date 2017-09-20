Masked man demands cash from Subway worker minutes after robbery, gets leftover change

SAN DIEGO — A downtown Subway restaurant employee was robbed twice within five minutes, first by a customer who demanded money from the register while paying for a sandwich, and then by a man who made off with only the change left over from the first robbery, police said Wednesday.

The robberies occurred about 11:10 and 11:15 p.m. Tuesday at the sandwich shop at 1111 Sixth Ave. in downtown’s Core-Columbia neighborhood, San Diego police officer John Buttle said.

The suspect in the first robbery was in the restaurant talking to the clerk about 8 p.m. but left without incident, Buttle said. A little after 11 p.m., he returned and ordered a sandwich.

“The suspect gave the clerk money for his order and when the clerk opened the register drawer, the suspect demanded the cash from the register,” Buttle said. “The victim gave the money to the suspect, who left the scene.”

About five minutes later, a man with his face covered by a bandana came into the Subway and demanded cash from the register, Buttle said. The victim, having given all of the cash to the first robber, handed over the leftover change before the suspect fled.

It was not immediately clear if the robberies were connected.

Police did not disclose how much money was taken, and the victim was not injured, Buttle said.

Both suspects were described as black men between 20 and 30 years old. The first suspect was about 6 feet and 190 pounds wearing a red T-shirt and blue jeans. The second suspect was about 5 feet 7 inches and 150 pounds wearing blue jeans, a red hoodie with the hood pulled over his head and the bandana covering his face.

Robbery detectives were investigating the incidents.